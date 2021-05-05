Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Cut by Analyst

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kemper in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

KMPR opened at $79.25 on Monday. Kemper has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.