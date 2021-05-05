Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Terex traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 1151449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEX. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -846.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

