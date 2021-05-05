Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,356.21

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,356.21 ($30.78) and traded as high as GBX 2,503 ($32.70). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,458 ($32.11), with a volume of 793,891 shares traded.

SVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,461 ($32.15).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 51.86.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

