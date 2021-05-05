Critical Contrast: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) versus Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.24 -$272.97 million ($11.94) -0.41 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Freeline Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 379.08%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 105.40%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Freeline Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 29.71% -8.60% -3.51% Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Acorda Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.