Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 137.29% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

