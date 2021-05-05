VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

