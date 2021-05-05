Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

NYSE:WELL opened at $74.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. Welltower has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

