Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.
NYSE:WELL opened at $74.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. Welltower has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
