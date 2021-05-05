Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,450.87

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,450.87 ($32.02) and traded as high as GBX 2,463 ($32.18). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,360 ($30.83), with a volume of 625,333 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,332.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,450.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) per share, for a total transaction of £33,975 ($44,388.56). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total value of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.