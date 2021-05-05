RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $651.05

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 651.05 ($8.51) and traded as high as GBX 683.60 ($8.93). RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 682.80 ($8.92), with a volume of 3,542,468 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 681.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 651.05. The company has a market cap of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total transaction of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

