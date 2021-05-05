Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.90. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 2,250 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars.

