AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.48

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.48 and traded as high as $33.50. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 529 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABSSF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities downgraded AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.