Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Short Interest Update

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTXFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Natixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Natixis in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Natixis alerts:

Shares of NTXFF stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Natixis has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.