Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $60,376.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,732.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,267.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CARA stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $625.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

