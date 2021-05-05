Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.