Azul (AZUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

