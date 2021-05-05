Linde (LIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIN stock opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

