ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) & National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Financial Analysis

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ModivCare and National Express Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.31 $970,000.00 $1.65 84.57 National Express Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than National Express Group.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and National Express Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% National Express Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ModivCare and National Express Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A National Express Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Express Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ModivCare beats National Express Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 28,600 vehicles. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

