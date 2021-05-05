Reviewing TIM (NYSE:TIMB) & The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Liberty Braves Group and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13% TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.07 $106.00 million N/A N/A TIM $4.22 billion 1.29 $917.85 million $1.03 10.89

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

TIM beats The Liberty Braves Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

