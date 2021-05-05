AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce $31.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $31.22 million. AXT reported sales of $22.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $126.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

AXT stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $403.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.89 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

