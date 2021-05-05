Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $66.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kforce traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.80. Approximately 312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KFRC. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

