Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to $41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPXWF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $32.16.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

