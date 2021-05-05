CIBC Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $36.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $36.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.93.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.73 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

