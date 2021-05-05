TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TMXXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $110.25 on Monday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $111.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

