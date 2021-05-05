Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New $14.25 Price Target at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $14.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPRQF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PPRQF opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.