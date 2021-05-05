Industrial Alliance Securities Initiates Coverage on Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)

Research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BIRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

