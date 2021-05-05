Industrial Alliance Securities Initiates Coverage on Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)

Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIRDF. Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.50 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

