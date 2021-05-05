Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC lowered Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

AHEXY opened at $32.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $35.92.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

