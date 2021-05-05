Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.18.

TVE opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

