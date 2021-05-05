CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.33.

TSE:SSL opened at C$9.59 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.14. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.84.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$38.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

