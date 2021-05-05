CIBC Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.47.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.09 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$31.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.80.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

