Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cormark in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.00. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

TSE AAV opened at C$3.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

