Royal Bank of Canada Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$26.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.25.

Shares of ALA opened at C$23.24 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$23.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The firm has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

