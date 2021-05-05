Rapid7 (RPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPD stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.34.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,438 shares of company stock valued at $967,605 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

