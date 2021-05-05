Aptiv (APTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

