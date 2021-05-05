Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Issued By KeyCorp

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for nVent Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NVT stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

