NBT Bancorp Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.89 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

