Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issued By Oppenheimer

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

