Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TNXP opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $375.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.