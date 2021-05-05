Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.27. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.13 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $559.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $377.27 and a 1-year high of $561.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.51 and a 200-day moving average of $469.68. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,203 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.