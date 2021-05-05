KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRG. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of PRG opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37. PROG has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PROG by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PROG by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

