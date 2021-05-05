Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $140.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $102.35 and last traded at $101.44. Approximately 29,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,224,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.13.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,016 shares of company stock worth $13,706,025. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 44.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $28,112,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.