Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 814191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

