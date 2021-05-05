United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
United Bancorp Company Profile
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.
