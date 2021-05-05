Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

VET stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

