Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.6729 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

