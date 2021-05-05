WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.64.

WSC stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after buying an additional 308,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.