DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,272,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,230 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,643 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.