Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRLD. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at $147,743.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,386 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 574,683 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

