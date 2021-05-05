Head to Head Analysis: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glucose Health and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 119.89 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 32.98 -$993.37 million $1.32 19.44

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Glucose Health and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 5 10 2 1 1.94

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $35.68, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Volatility and Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Glucose Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

