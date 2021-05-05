Head-To-Head Comparison: Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) & Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mateon Therapeutics and Travere Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Travere Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Mateon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 971.43%. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.95%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than Travere Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Travere Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A Travere Therapeutics $175.34 million 8.26 -$146.43 million ($3.46) -6.93

Mateon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travere Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% Travere Therapeutics -40.24% -29.27% -12.25%

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats Travere Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

